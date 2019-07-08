Corsair Capital Management LP Raised Flex LTD (FLEX) Holding by $613,080; Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $427,692

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 74.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 427,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,890 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 577,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 1.17M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 56.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REVIEWED MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD QTRLY SHR $0.04; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 1.45M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 07/05/2018 – FLEX Scoring Catheter Presented at 2018 Charing Cross International Symposium; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 26/03/2018 – VentureMed Group’s FLEX Scoring Catheter® was Featured in a Successful Live Case at ISET 2018; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Flex, Ltd. (FLEX)

