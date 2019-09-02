Corsair Capital Management LP Position In Kraton (KRA) Was Raised; Abrams Bison Investments Has Increased Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $19.76 Million

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 109,578 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 36,505 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 0% or 367 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 418,003 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 11,900 shares. Everence Capital Management accumulated 6,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 7,059 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 20,349 shares. Springowl Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.4% or 32,368 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.02% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). The Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 49,247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 74,700 are held by Lapides Asset Limited Liability Com. Pnc Serv has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 3,369 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 281,138 shares.

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kraton Invests in Flexible Cariflexâ„¢ Semi Works Latex Unit – PRNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kraton Corporation Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Kraton Corp (KRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 71,137 shares to 213,707 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 51,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,987 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.