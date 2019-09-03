Corsair Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Encore Cap Group (ECPG); Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) Market Value Declined While Hutchinson Capital Management Has Cut Position by $2.64 Million

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 66,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 131,999 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 198,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 2.45 million shares traded or 10.60% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 09/05/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 46 FROM EUR 43; 18/05/2018 – ATOS ATOS.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 125 EUROS FROM 120 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – M6 MMTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 24 EUROS FROM 23.5 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 04/05/2018 – HSBC: To Initiate a Share Buyback of Up to $2 Billion Shortly; 09/04/2018 – HSBC to expand further in China, cut red tape under new management team; 05/04/2018 – Spain’s prosecutor asks judge to remand Falciani in custody – media; 23/04/2018 – Abu Dhabi Hires Ex-HSBC Banker to Head New Oil Trading Unit; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK- BINDING AGREEMENT IS YET TO BE ENTERED INTO BETWEEN ALAWWAL BANK AND SABB; 31/05/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 70 ROUBLES FROM 65 ROUBLES

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 67,153 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Encore Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monique Dumais Appointed Chief Information Officer for Encore Capital Group – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Buy Encore Capital Group At $25, Earn 7.1% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC falls 2.0% after CEO ousted – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HSBC Bank’s Personal Lending Platform Goes Live – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC – A Stumble, Not A Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HSBC Q2 Pre-Tax Earnings Improve as Revenues Rise, Costs Fall – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.