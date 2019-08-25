Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered Voya Finl (VOYA) Holding by $3.25 Million as Stock Rose; As Entercom Communications (ETM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Sessa Capital Im LP Has Boosted Its Position

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 1.18 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 66,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 345,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28M, down from 412,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.69 million shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp owns 2.18M shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Savings Bank Division reported 922 shares. Teton Advsr owns 78,700 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Brinker has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Charles Schwab Invest reported 711,443 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated holds 36,602 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Limited Com owns 1.13M shares. California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 11.57 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.02% or 29,091 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 746,038 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 691 are held by First Manhattan.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares to 433,539 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,700 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom: The Dividend Cut Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entercom Communications: Impairment Losses Vs. Management Guidance – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom -15% on slashed dividend – Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares to 49,909 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 18,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M.