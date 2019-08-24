Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered By $676,872 Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holding; Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Sentiment Is 1.52

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) stake by 54.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 13,272 shares as Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 25.88%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 10,955 shares with $566,000 value, down from 24,227 last quarter. Kar Auction Svcs Inc now has $3.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 1.68 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 88 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 58 cut down and sold stakes in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 37.40 million shares, down from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sykes Enterprises Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 49 Increased: 69 New Position: 19.

The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 129,763 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) has declined 4.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Rev $414.4M; 15/03/2018 – Idaho DOL: Sykes hiring event; 18/05/2018 – ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L FY REVENUE ROSE 9 PCT TO 71.3 MLN STG; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $0.31 TO $0.34; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 11C TO 14C, EST. 39C; 07/03/2018 ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L – MICHAEL PASSED AWAY ON MONDAY, 5 MARCH 2017 FOLLOWING A SHORT ILLNESS; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q Adj EPS 31c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $2.00 TO $2.10

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The Company’s customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. It has a 22.28 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ services and products.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated for 231,628 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 623,692 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.81% invested in the company for 259,655 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.7% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 202,933 shares.