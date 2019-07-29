Corsair Capital Management LP Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Cut Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.2. About 5.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $202.72. About 98,720 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Limestone County Boe Issuer Rating To A2 From A1; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO BOARD OF REGENTS OF UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF; 12/04/2018 – COVEY PARK’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Township Of Lower Makefield, Pa’s General Obligation Bonds, Series Of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Shreveport Water & Sewer Enterprise’s, La Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades To Mig2 Racine County, Wi’s Bans; Affirms Aa2 Go And Revises Outlook To Negative; 19/03/2018 – FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ratings Of Two Units Issued By Saguaro Issuer Trust, A Structured Note

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.98 EPS, down 2.94% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $375.41M for 25.60 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Analytics and Hua Xia Bank Win The Asian Banker’s Regulatory Technology Implementation of the Year Award – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, T-Mobile-Sprint, Charles Schwab, USAA, HGGC, Sterling Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Moody’s’s (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,351 shares to 720,479 shares, valued at $197.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust State Bank stated it has 91 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,398 shares. Shell Asset Management Company, Netherlands-based fund reported 35,528 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 1.34M shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cypress Cap Gru invested 0.19% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Suntrust Banks invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). City Holdings has 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 0.11% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 48,894 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,200 shares. 4,382 are owned by Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 77,375 shares. Carderock Cap holds 11,693 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Company reported 895,699 shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.12% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 79,990 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 24,366 shares to 44,875 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 404,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,403 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.