Corsair Capital Management LP Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $667,836 as Share Price Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lowered Murphy Oil (MUR) Stake by $445,150

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 15,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 864,158 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32M, down from 879,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 479,095 shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 8.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 6.20 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc holds 80,044 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Exchange Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 78,238 shares. Cs Mckee Lp owns 462,115 shares or 4.78% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Redwood Invs Llc has 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sun Life Inc has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moon Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 3,865 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alaska Permanent Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,467 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Company has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,430 shares. Markston Interest Limited Company has 4.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 353,729 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 9,385 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 3.29% or 2.52 million shares. Bessemer Grp owns 8.10 million shares. Kj Harrison & Partners Inc owns 37,906 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 29,879 shares to 148,591 shares, valued at $21.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 10,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,167 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold MUR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital accumulated 0.37% or 23,254 shares. reported 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Earnest Prtnrs Limited holds 108,414 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) or 64,713 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. 86,505 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Lc. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Texas Yale has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 15,900 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 22,268 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Citigroup Inc reported 282,994 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 69,080 shares. Federated Pa holds 138,013 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 36.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MUR’s profit will be $39.95M for 23.99 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.33% EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 314,523 shares to 714,511 shares, valued at $29.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 65,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 549,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).