Corsair Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Encore Cap Group (ECPG); J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Valicenti Advisory Services Has Upped Its Stake

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 52,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 13.57 million shares traded or 19.57% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video)

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 258,089 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECPG); 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 1.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alpha Cubed Lc invested in 183,558 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth accumulated 0.18% or 5,914 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 23.17M shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership owns 10,530 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Corp has 12,077 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 418,644 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management owns 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 37,347 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners owns 8,085 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Ccm Advisers Limited Co accumulated 115,541 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Kempen Cap Nv holds 0.22% or 23,592 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com invested in 68,137 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 1.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7.62M shares. Ftb Inc has 116,725 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares to 59,744 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,825 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 56,369 shares to 123,910 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 24,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,875 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).