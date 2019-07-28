Corsair Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Kraton (KRA); Harding Loevner LP Cut Its Position in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by $547,365

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 291,470 shares traded or 38.80% up from the average. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA)

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 26,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 764,409 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 790,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ecopetrol S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 377,022 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 19.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 16/05/2018 – Ecopetrol, Talisman Energy to open 19 new wells at Colombian oilfield; 09/04/2018 – ECOPETROL S.A. LIQUIDATION OF ONE OF UNITS; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol: Spill of Mud, Oil and Gas That Occurred March 12-15 Is Under Control; 23/03/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A.: Decisions of the General Shareholders’ Meeting; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL ESTIMATES 550 BARRELS OIL FLOWED INTO WATER; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL TO CONTINUE FOCUSING ON CRUDE TRADING IN 2018 TO DIVERSIFY ITS EXPORT CUSTOMERS, AND LOOK ESPECIALLY TO ASIA -CEO; 13/04/2018 – ECOPETROL PREPAYS $350M BOND ISSUED IN 2013; 03/05/2018 – ECOPETROL 1Q NET INCOME COP2.62T; 30/05/2018 – Latam Products Tenders Summary-Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks diluent naphtha

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold EC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 54.88 million shares or 7.60% less from 59.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.06% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership accumulated 925 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 1,786 shares. Advisors Preferred Lc reported 0.03% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership owns 0.08% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 764,409 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 2.33 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 60,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 83,300 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) or 124,340 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 3,159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset reported 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

More notable recent Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecopetrol SA (EC) CEO Felipe BayÃ³n on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 A-Rated Stocks the Smart Money Is Piling Into – Investorplace.com” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecopetrol reports discovery of crude in Boranda-2 ST well at Rionegro, Santander – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ecopetrol 2018 Earnings Distribution Proposal – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EC’s profit will be $1.15B for 8.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 110,719 shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $430.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 336,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 24,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Springowl Assoc Limited Liability holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 32,368 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% or 418,003 shares in its portfolio. 6,415 are held by Bluecrest Capital Limited. Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 17,231 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) or 106,431 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.09% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Ls Advisors Llc reported 931 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Alliancebernstein LP owns 35,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.