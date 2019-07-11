Corsair Capital Management LP Holding in Citigroup (C) Decreased by $755,780; As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Has Cut by $2.20 Million Its Holding

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 51,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 6.44 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $180.05. About 2.99M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Square Stock Is Breaking Out and Running to $84 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bitcoin Rebounds, Surges Above $11,000 – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: Visa Invests in Custody Services, Uber Finalizes a Healthcare Partnership – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Llc invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 29,669 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 8,174 shares. Reliant Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 22,295 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Ltd owns 91,750 shares. 77,279 were accumulated by Bainco Intll Investors. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 2.68M shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,134 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 33,716 shares. Nadler Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,683 shares. 2.43 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Savant Capital Ltd holds 11,396 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 144,906 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02B for 33.84 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Range-Bound: Fear Of Missing Out Keeps Floor Under Market, But Gains Hard To Come By – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 30,159 shares to 52,047 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 101,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 55,389 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trust Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adirondack Tru Com reported 472 shares. Schnieders Cap Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 15,460 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate owns 8.15M shares. 7,798 are held by Alps Advsr. Cumberland Advisors invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 55,860 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 625 shares. Pggm Invests, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Haverford Tru Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oakbrook Limited Liability accumulated 109,500 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Company holds 0.42% or 14,794 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 790,223 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.