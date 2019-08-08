Corsair Capital Management LP Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (DFRG) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Del Frisco’s Restaurant (NASDAQ:DFRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Del Frisco’s Restaurant had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. See Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $8.5000 8.0000

11/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $8.5 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Initiate

15/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 15.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp acquired 5,708 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 43,308 shares with $5.11 million value, up from 37,600 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 16.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 18,503 shares to 117,278 valued at $24.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 15,824 shares and now owns 34,820 shares. Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $140 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Limited Company Adv invested in 15,397 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 335,691 shares. 1.90M were accumulated by Glenview Lc. 3.83 million are owned by Generation Invest Mgmt Llp. Kemnay Advisory accumulated 292,825 shares. Country Trust Bancorp has invested 3.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabalex Llc owns 150,000 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 230,435 shares. The Arkansas-based Ifrah has invested 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis Advisors Lp invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Fin Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 1,277 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp holds 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 162,124 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 11.11 million shares stake. Stifel reported 5.76M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 0.64% less from 31.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.03% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) or 36,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 9,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) or 62,034 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0% or 11,460 shares. Lsv Asset holds 350,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 80,531 shares. 15,945 are owned by Verition Fund. 169,040 were reported by Prudential. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 41,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 250 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt holds 0.34% or 45,449 shares in its portfolio. 350,750 are owned by Thb Asset. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 13,021 shares stake. Blackrock Inc holds 2.27M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 1.58M shares.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $267.05 million. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del FriscoÂ’s Double Eagle Steak House, SullivanÂ’s Steakhouse, and Del FriscoÂ’s Grille brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 125,781 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 15.54% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 15/05/2018 – LMCG Investments Buys New 1.8% Position in Del Frisco’s; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Rev $121.9M; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to Buy Barteca Restaurant Group — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 5.1% Position in Del Frisco’s; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Adj EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 0% TO 2%; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S SEES FY ADJ EPS 66C TO 76C, EST. 86C; 13/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S REPORTS $50M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Loss/Shr 73c