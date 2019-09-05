Corsair Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake as Share Price Rose; Snap On (SNA) Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Increased Its Holding by $10.39 Million

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 424.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 66,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 82,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $152.36. About 176,777 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 66,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 345,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28M, down from 412,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 596,179 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Company invested in 0% or 10,294 shares. The New York-based Pzena Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Renaissance Grp Ltd Co invested in 154,171 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.16% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Daiwa Securities Group invested in 0% or 2,160 shares. Legacy Cap holds 2,477 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 1,910 were accumulated by Mai. Moreover, Blair William & Co Il has 0.03% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Albert D Mason has 11,955 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 16,762 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 267,042 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Com invested in 11,735 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Tru Communication Limited Company has 0.34% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 13,728 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 11,800 shares to 332,100 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 55,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,236 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Snap-on acquires Cognitran for $31M in cash – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Was Snap-on Incorporated’s (NYSE:SNA) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Financial’s (VOYA) CEO Rod Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 116,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 242,565 shares. Citigroup has 283,047 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 31,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 37,400 shares stake. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated owns 645,737 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 1.36M shares. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Gru One Trading Lp owns 18,426 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Chesley Taft & Associate has invested 0.15% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 33,998 were reported by First Republic Inc.