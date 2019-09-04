Corsair Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Citigroup (C) Position by $755,780 as Share Value Rose; Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Valuation Declined While Crescent Park Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.17 Million

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 39,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 51,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 11.74 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 1.28 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP – MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MAY 16, 2019; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $3.05, EST. $3.13; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 26/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Opens Southlake Operating Center to Accommodate Growth and Expansion; 26/03/2018 – It also said clients can still access their accounts through TD’s Thinkorswim platform or the Mobile Trader application

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $489.33 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37B for 8.01 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

