Corsair Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Flex LTD (FLEX) as Stock Value Declined; Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Lowered Stake

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 47,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 352,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.91 billion, down from 400,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $107.59. About 710,147 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 58,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 461,109 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 402,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 4.94 million shares traded or 11.94% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 29/05/2018 – Flex LNG steers away from floating units as challenges emerge; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O -MULTEK WILL CONTINUE OPERATING WITH ITS EXISTING NAME AND LOCATION IN ZHUHAI, CHINA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – FLEX Scoring Catheter Presented at 2018 Charing Cross International Symposium; 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88M for 27.73 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

