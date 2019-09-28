Corsair Capital Management LP Has Raised Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake; Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Upped Bunge Limited (BG) Holding

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 176,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 524,371 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.21 million, up from 347,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 408,706 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N CEO SAYS WILL EXPORT US SOYBEANS TO ARGENTINA “IF MARGINS JUSTIFY IT”; 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 17/05/2018 – Bunge’s Plan to IPO Brazil Sugar Unit Has to Overcome Sour Mood; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 02/05/2018 – CHINA `VERY DELIBERATELY’ NOT BUYING U.S SOYBEANS: BUNGE CEO; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 58,512 shares as the company's stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 461,109 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 402,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 2.55 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 20,000 shares worth $1.05 million on Thursday, August 29. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of stock. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.

