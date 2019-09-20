Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.02 Million as Share Price Rose; Essex Investment Management Co Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD Com (AEM) Has Lowered by $4.06 Million

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 35,608 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 43,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10M shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Com (AEM) by 29.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 79,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 190,750 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77 million, down from 270,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 1.19 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.77 million for 55.03 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Billion Dollar Gold Belt Found in Southern Mali – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “White Gold Corp. Makes New High-Grade Gold Discovery 15km West of Vertigo; Ongoing Regional Exploration Program Identifies Multiple Additional High-Priority Targets – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lrad Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRAD) by 148,444 shares to 352,146 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foster L B Co Com (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 14,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc Com.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78.99M shares. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,660 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited reported 21,115 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 129,382 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt has 32,154 shares for 4.44% of their portfolio. Barometer Cap Management accumulated 1.95% or 112,160 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Com holds 0% or 3,795 shares. Beacon Fin invested in 0.54% or 23,437 shares. Cornerstone Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,300 shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Tx has invested 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shikiar Asset Mgmt reported 0.42% stake. The Japan-based National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex Financial Inc reported 62,751 shares. Adage Capital Gru Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.34 million shares. Moreover, Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).