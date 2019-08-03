Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lowered Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake by $676,872; Archer (ADM) Holding Has Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 578.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 33,663 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 4,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 7.60M shares traded or 105.77% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM Sees Crop Trading Revival on Higher Global Volumes, Margins; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS ETHANOL MAY BE PRODUCT CHINA USES TO EASE TRADE SPAT; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 13,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 10,955 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 24,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 1.25 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 51.22% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $53.31 million for 16.53 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00M. Young Ray G also bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29.