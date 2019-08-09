Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lowered By $2.52 Million Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holding; Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund (MCA) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) stake by 16.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 58,681 shares as Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 304,650 shares with $13.21M value, down from 363,331 last quarter. Hd Supply Hldgs Inc now has $6.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 998,332 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M

Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc (MCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.28, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 18 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 19 reduced and sold their positions in Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.74 million shares, down from 6.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muniyield California Quality Fund Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Wolfe Research maintained the shares of HDS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 14,909 shares to 49,909 valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Willscot Corp stake by 53,606 shares and now owns 1.27 million shares. Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) was raised too.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $187.70 million for 8.77 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Weiss Multi holds 82,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 1,052 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 221,988 shares. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 42,074 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Us Bankshares De holds 0.01% or 115,136 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 18,174 shares. 31,609 were reported by Brown Advisory Securities. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 64,103 shares. Financial Services Corp stated it has 0.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Co owns 5,394 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has 1.08% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 24,386 shares. World Asset has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 93,654 shares traded or 53.59% up from the average. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (MCA) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. for 136,771 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 747,326 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.76% invested in the company for 63,599 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 488,489 shares.