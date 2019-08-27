Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $9.14 Million; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Goldman Sach (GS) Holding by $1.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sach Inc (GS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 79,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.30 million, down from 84,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sach Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $198.07. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – At Goldman, Blankfein Touches a Nerve With Dina Powell’s Return; 10/04/2018 – RUSAL SAYS NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR MAKSIM GOLDMAN RESIGNS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs in talks to buy stake in India’s Royal Sundaram – Mint; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – MALLORY PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS HEAD OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DIVISION WEST REGION; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela Is in Default, but Goldman Sachs Just Got Paid; 30/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Google Women March Ahead With Gender Bias Suits; 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Confere; 04/04/2018 – It is ‘difficult’ to see the start of a recession any time soon, Goldman Sachs strategist says; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 4th Update; 23/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs Takes Its Homegrown Talk Show to a Wider Audience

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.57. About 171,310 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equityreside (NYSE:EQR) by 4,300 shares to 88,017 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitinc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Symanteccorp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.94 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 22,457 shares to 244,133 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 10,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,167 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

