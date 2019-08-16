Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $9.14 Million; Shares Rose; Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Valuation Rose While Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Raised Its Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 406,647 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.63M, up from 404,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.42. About 597,170 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $116.74. About 114,554 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58,681 shares to 304,650 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 51,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,987 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 79,925 shares. Zacks reported 61,142 shares. Vanguard owns 3.56 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 117,632 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Park National Corp Oh owns 4,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Pcl has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 76,200 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc holds 750 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Metropolitan Life Ins Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,903 shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6,373 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Com has 27,289 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Llc accumulated 391,421 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0.05% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). First Tru Advsrs LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). First Manhattan Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 1,031 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 25 shares. Sei Invs holds 190,497 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 1,308 are owned by Greenleaf. Security Cap Research & Management Inc holds 436,378 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 19,101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Twin Capital Management has 0.18% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 18,190 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 31 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 18,829 shares.