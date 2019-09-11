Corsair Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) as Shares Rose; Carroll Financial Associates Has Lowered Its Stake in Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) as Market Value Declined

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 69,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 37,307 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – 87UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 58GZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Names Veteran Engineer Nitin Chandel to Lead BNY Mellon Technology, India; 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 34YW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest i; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $123.36. About 10,157 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ark Innovation Etf by 34,741 shares to 236,530 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 7,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Genomic Revolution Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Communication Na reported 0.04% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.37% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Estabrook Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cullinan Assoc Inc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 71,750 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Com holds 51,004 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Beacon Fincl Group holds 0.53% or 69,238 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 30,780 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corp accumulated 225,358 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP reported 57,916 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Jnba Financial Advisors holds 6,626 shares. Brandes Investment Prns Ltd Partnership has 2.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1.73M shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Washington Co reported 40,500 shares. Telemus Lc invested in 0.15% or 38,504 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $857.41 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,561 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited. Argent Trust owns 0.04% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,597 shares. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 45,147 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,031 shares. 12,975 are held by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com. Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru Com reported 24,450 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 6,458 shares. J Goldman And Communication L P, New York-based fund reported 62,818 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). D E Shaw Comm has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 167,538 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 26,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 7,442 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 29,879 shares to 148,591 shares, valued at $21.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 16,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,432 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp.