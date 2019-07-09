Corsair Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $667,836; As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Shares Rose, Opaleye Management Has Lifted Stake by $880,600

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 512,683 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Associate Ltd Co accumulated 31,949 shares. Renaissance Investment Gp Limited Liability stated it has 90,387 shares or 4.35% of all its holdings. Scharf Invests Limited Company has 1.51M shares for 6.88% of their portfolio. 55,000 were reported by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 3.18% or 24.60M shares. 177,441 are owned by Baskin Serv. Park Avenue Securities Lc reported 52,027 shares stake. Boyar Asset owns 77,424 shares for 6.87% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Group Inc Inc invested 4.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 86,487 were accumulated by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Stelac Advisory Lc reported 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Navellier Assoc Inc owns 15,209 shares. Hartford Invest Management Com has 3.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Platinum Invest Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,835 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Com holds 5.41% or 289,000 shares in its portfolio.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 29,879 shares to 148,591 shares, valued at $21.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 71,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,707 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 160,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Zymeworks Inc.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. Souza Marcio sold $2,884 worth of stock or 83 shares. 297 shares valued at $10,321 were sold by Utter Christine Marie on Monday, January 7. Another trade for 653 shares valued at $22,692 was made by Almstead Neil Gregory on Monday, January 7. 66,225 shares were bought by SCHMERTZLER MICHAEL, worth $2.00M.