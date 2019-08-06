Corsair Capital Management LP Has Increased Flex LTD (FLEX) Position by $613,080 as Stock Value Declined; Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Holder Green Valley Investors Has Raised Position by $21.44 Million as Stock Price Rose

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 112,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 512,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.30M, up from 400,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $206.78. About 1.34M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 1.72 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Flex Acquisition Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 09/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Microbial Growth on Bre-Flex Versus PEEK Denture Base in Bilateral Maxillary Bounded Partial; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flex (FLEX) Down 19.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Predict 11% Gains Ahead For JKI – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flex +5.6% after upside profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 9.45 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc invested in 0.05% or 94,160 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 2.53 million shares. Icm Asset Management Wa has invested 3.1% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 12,493 are held by Prelude Capital Management Llc. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Bessemer Group owns 517 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 666,945 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 20,444 shares. Lpl Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 23,349 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0% or 23,495 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 40,000 shares. Axa accumulated 92,200 shares or 0% of the stock.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 221,450 shares to 148,114 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 71,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,707 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3.71M shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 337,946 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability owns 4,843 shares. American National Insurance Co Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 124,730 shares. Blue Chip invested in 2.36% or 51,979 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blair William & Il accumulated 515,343 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,379 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,275 shares. Jacobs & Communication Ca reported 1.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Towercrest Cap Management holds 0.09% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling has 4,347 shares. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.9% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.