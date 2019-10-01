Corsair Capital Management LP Has Increased Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding by $644,768; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose While Old West Investment Management Lowered Holding

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 7,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 47,347 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 54,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 982,485 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 40,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 494,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36 million, up from 454,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 1.18M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $341.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 48,403 shares to 527,007 shares, valued at $17.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,608 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 1.24 million shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.08% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 325 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 8.07 million shares stake. Old National Bancorporation In owns 25,272 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 149,644 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 177,044 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Ltd. First LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 243,528 shares. 8,413 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.54M shares. Ci Invs invested in 0.04% or 473,545 shares. 2.51 million are owned by Sterling Capital Limited Co. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% or 55,097 shares. Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 11,573 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S also bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackstone Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 35,604 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5,116 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 203 were accumulated by Oakworth. 4,155 were reported by Greenwood Cap Assoc Lc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 40,441 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 14,107 shares. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Legacy Cap Ptnrs invested in 0.73% or 23,970 shares. Mirae Asset Investments reported 559,073 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Key Grp Incorporated (Cayman) Ltd has 0.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 302,315 are owned by Eagle Advsr. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Alps Advsrs Inc reported 110,705 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.35M for 79.01 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.