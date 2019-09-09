Corsair Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) as Valuation Declined; As Sm Energy Co (SM) Shares Declined, Goldman Sachs Group Has Raised Its Stake by $10.21 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 600,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 2.90M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.79M, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 6.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 1.71 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 16,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 131,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 148,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.37. About 111,954 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Shares for $127,121 were bought by Copeland David W on Friday, May 24.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aphria Inc by 68,354 shares to 196,512 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halcon Res Corp by 802,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,595 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Put).

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 17.89% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.23 per share. RHP’s profit will be $72.96M for 13.86 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.86% negative EPS growth.