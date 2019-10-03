Corsair Capital Management LP Has Decreased By $2.99 Million Its Ball (BLL) Holding; Holowesko Partners LTD Boosted Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding By $51.21 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 59.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd acquired 673,800 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 1.81 million shares with $137.90 million value, up from 1.14M last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $91.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 2.80M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID TO ABANDON QUALCOMM BID ON GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom Acquisition Of Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 20.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 43,346 shares as Ball Corp (BLL)’s stock rose 21.83%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 170,361 shares with $11.92 million value, down from 213,707 last quarter. Ball Corp now has $23.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 772,976 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende; 20/03/2018 – Ball Corporation, Employees Expand Philanthropic Efforts Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 1.55 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Grp owns 1.11 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,871 shares. Butensky Cohen Security holds 34,671 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. American Assets Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Narwhal owns 0.31% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 19,800 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.39% or 73,137 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Blume Mngmt reported 31,590 shares stake. 2.08 million are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc holds 39,400 shares. Lord Abbett And Communications Limited accumulated 0.23% or 910,409 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 61,538 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Nicholas Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Get Ready for a Wild Ride With QCOM Stock – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “QCOM Stock Is Ready to Run on the Back of 5G – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 13.66% above currents $75.4 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 1. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 to “Strong Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Advsrs Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Convergence Ltd Liability Company owns 16,831 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 662,601 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 12,250 are held by Fayez Sarofim &. Bragg Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 33,345 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 29,229 shares. Trillium Asset Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 146,017 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 3,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 43,028 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 6,879 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 483,900 are held by Bridgeway Incorporated. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 756,409 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 10.28% above currents $72.09 stock price. Ball had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of BLL in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 17 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BLL in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BLL in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8100 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 5.