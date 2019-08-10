Corsair Capital Management LP Has Decreased Ball (BLL) Position by $4.05 Million as Market Value Rose; Maple Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $802,400 as Stock Declined

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text)

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 71,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 213,707 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, down from 284,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.46. About 1.60 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 05/03/2018 Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Will Fit With Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram In Los Angeles, Reports `SB Nation’; 23/05/2018 – NASA – AWARDED CONTRACT TO BALL AEROSPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, FOR PRIMARY INSTRUMENT COMPONENTS FOR WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 20/05/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball For Kawhi Leonard Trade Will Never Happen, Says LaVar Ball; 16/04/2018 – Jonathan Ball Named Chief Marketing Officer of Advice Local; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future; 04/04/2018 – The HKTB Boosts Hong Kong Sevens Promotions; Giant Rugby Ball in Victoria Harbour Bringing a Festive Ambiance to Town; 12/04/2018 – Ball Recognizes Six Plants with Most Notable 2017 Sustainability Achievements; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’; 26/04/2018 – Ball at Brewers Association Craft Brewers Conference Apr 30

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,498 shares to 91,307 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,875 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 29,451 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated reported 0.3% stake. Argi Inv Ser Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trustmark National Bank Department holds 0.06% or 9,142 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 0.26% or 521,244 shares. Gru One Trading LP reported 5,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wagner Bowman owns 4,036 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mitsubishi Ufj And stated it has 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.05% or 712,324 shares. M Holdings Secs Inc has invested 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mengis Cap Mgmt holds 0.36% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 10,925 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Improved results for Ball’s in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Response to Sealed Airâ€™s Q2 (Almost) Makes SEE Stock a Top Bet – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ball Corp.: Cons Offset The Pros – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,617 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv accumulated 0.05% or 3,500 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.23% or 1.40M shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.24% or 3.01M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Intll Group Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Australia-based Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0.13% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 554,650 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.05% or 16,594 shares. Natl Pension reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 1,282 are held by Pinebridge Investments L P. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 1.12M shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 4,473 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adirondack Company holds 0% or 124 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 23,025 shares to 360,901 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.06 million activity.