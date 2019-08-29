Corsair Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position in Flex LTD (FLEX) by $613,080 as Stock Declined; Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Shares Declined While Atlas Browninc Lowered Its Holding

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 2.49 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 07/03/2018 SES Optimizes Events and News Broadcasting with New Product “OU Flex”; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 27/04/2018 – FDA: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.- Dimension Vista® Calcium Flex® reagent cartridge, Dimension Vista® CA, K1023, SMN; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 840,593 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Papa John’s Stock Gained 21% in March – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s how much Papa Johnâ€™s is paying its new CEO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: BTIG Upgrades Papa John\’s (PZZA) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Sony, Papa John’s International, and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Papa Johnâ€™s (PZZA) and Signet (SIG) Have 2 Things in Common – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 54,517 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 4,027 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 2,600 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 4,500 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc owns 306,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 4,067 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Springowl Associate Ltd Liability Co has 2.8% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Fil Ltd holds 0.11% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 1.27 million shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Lazard Asset Management Lc owns 142,300 shares. Argi Invest Services Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Ltd Company reported 16,990 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 112,549 shares stake.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 18,503 shares to 117,278 shares, valued at $24.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,650 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).