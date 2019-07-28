Corsair Capital Management LP Has Boosted Flex LTD (FLEX) Holding by $613,080 as Stock Price Rose; Old West Investment Management Stake in Energy Fuels (UUUU) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 1.52 million shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.28% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 14.48M shares traded or 124.69% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O -MULTEK WILL CONTINUE OPERATING WITH ITS EXISTING NAME AND LOCATION IN ZHUHAI, CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 09/04/2018 – Flex Logix Validates EFLX®4K eFPGA IP Core on TSMC16FFC; Evaluation Boards Available Now; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) to the July 9, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Flex Acquisition Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,555 shares to 54,912 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 66,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,619 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icm Asset Wa has 403,150 shares. Regions Fin invested in 0% or 108 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 15.90 million shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 207,738 shares. Boston Partners holds 14.00 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). First Trust Advisors LP reported 47,398 shares stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 138,000 shares. Waters Parkerson & Company Limited Liability Company has 18,205 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 0.16% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 46,155 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 25,807 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 56,369 shares to 123,910 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 38,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,495 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

