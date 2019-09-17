Corsair Capital Management LP Decreased Its Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Stake by $716,121 as Shares Declined; Calamos Advisors Boosted Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holding by $331,950

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 8,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 122,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94M, down from 131,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 22,931 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 16/03/2018 RHP PROPERTIES BUYS 421 HOME SITES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 6,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 134,325 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, up from 127,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 2.40M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dodge & Cox Comments on Occidental Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 37,627 shares to 419,863 shares, valued at $35.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co by 52,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,260 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 39,563 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate invested in 216,266 shares or 1.57% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 1.04 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.13% stake. California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.22 million shares stake. Creative Planning owns 64,754 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 19,694 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 224,010 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management reported 5,965 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ftb Advsr reported 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). California-based Charles Schwab Advisory Inc has invested 0.47% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.01% or 30,708 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RHP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,143 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 55,530 shares. Utah Retirement has 3,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Coe Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.68% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 7,548 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 7,351 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 10,819 shares. Sageworth has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 113,223 shares. Overbrook Mgmt invested in 451,515 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 728,825 shares. Nuveen Asset Management holds 493,734 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 17.89% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.23 per share. RHP’s profit will be $74.60 million for 14.13 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.86% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes Due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shareholders Booked A 51% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Seeing Red: Metro’s battle with Ryman Hospitality over downtown lighting heats up – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.