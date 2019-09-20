Corsair Capital Management LP Cut Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake By $1.52 Million; Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 7.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 27,594 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 318,180 shares with $17.60M value, down from 345,774 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $7.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 59,393 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 75 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 67 cut down and sold positions in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 32.65 million shares, down from 32.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Franklin Electric Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 52 Increased: 57 New Position: 18.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Selected as New Service Provider for Seven Government Retirement Plans in Southern California – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 4.67 million shares. First Amer State Bank stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 169,829 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources stated it has 10.42 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 4,185 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ny. Hexavest stated it has 551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Bowling Limited Co has invested 0.26% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 819,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 18,061 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 10,101 are owned by Meritage. Daiwa Grp Incorporated reported 6,150 shares. Pitcairn owns 6,398 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.84 million shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.49M for 9.81 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial has $66 highest and $6200 lowest target. $63.25’s average target is 15.13% above currents $54.94 stock price. Voya Financial had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6300 target. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $49,302 worth of stock.

First Merchants Corp holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for 483,000 shares. Monarch Capital Management Inc owns 155,312 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1.47% invested in the company for 438,877 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.91% in the stock. Channing Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 290,211 shares.

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Electric Acquires First Sales, LLC Nasdaq:FELE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Franklin Electric Acquires U.S. Groundwater Distribution Company – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Electric Acquires Assets of Midtronics Stationary Power Division – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2018.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. It operates in two divisions, Water Systems and Fueling Systems. It has a 23.18 P/E ratio. The Water Systems segment offers motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FELE’s profit will be $33.37M for 16.12 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 75,899 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) has declined 0.62% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Sees 2018 Organic Rev Growth in 6%-8% Range; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio