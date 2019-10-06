Corsair Capital Management LP Cut Its Ball (BLL) Position by $2.99 Million as Valuation Rose; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Bronson Point Management Upped Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 43,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 170,361 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92 million, down from 213,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 2.22M shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/04/2018 – Ball Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Ball Corp. Snr Secd Debt Rec Rtg To ‘1’ From ‘2’; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 1.33 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $239.59M for 24.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bankshares Of stated it has 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 52,219 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 15,453 were reported by Federated Inc Pa. Lifeplan Fincl Grp holds 3,926 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Proshare Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 37,332 shares. Bessemer holds 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 2,140 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 12,725 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 639,212 shares. 30.34M were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Willow Creek Wealth stated it has 2.36% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 465,585 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dodge And Cox owns 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 16,670 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 7.21% or 80,000 shares. 7,800 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 397,904 shares. 3,809 are owned by Alps Advisors. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Montgomery Invest Management holds 0.65% or 13,558 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp owns 10,483 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Australia-based Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Personal Finance Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 5 shares. Piedmont Inv owns 26,071 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.