Corsair Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $3.25 Million; Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Increased Gamestop New (GME) Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 66,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 345,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, down from 412,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 257,260 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 328.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 355,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 463,520 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 108,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.63% or $0.395 during the last trading session, reaching $4.785. About 4.54 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES DOWN 2.0% TO 6.0%; 16/05/2018 – TIGER MGMT IS AID TO URGE GAMESTOP STRATEGIC REVIEW: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY TOTAL GLOBAL SALES INCREASED 15.0% TO $3.50 BLN; 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rally Fades Despite Investor Call for Strategic Review; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Names Daniel DeMatteo Interim CEO; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO DOWN 5%; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments LLC Exits Position in GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CEO MICHAEL K. MAULER RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mgmt owns 17,020 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 77,955 shares. Smith Moore And reported 0.03% stake. 819,400 were accumulated by Principal Finance Inc. Elm Ridge holds 129,235 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 1.31 million shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1.03M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Axa stated it has 39,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 40,618 were reported by Sei Invs Co. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 31,400 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 17,412 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Incorporated holds 1.51M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. First Washington holds 0% or 848 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 0.07% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 704,558 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 23,201 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 51,451 shares to 91,720 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avangrid Inc by 63,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,259 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.86M for 9.79 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested in 0.02% or 1.27 million shares. 281,587 are held by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. Legal & General Public Limited Company reported 953,354 shares. Capital Returns Mngmt Lc has invested 7.11% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 433,264 shares. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) invested in 40,769 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 73,732 shares. Mackenzie owns 0.03% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 210,887 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,486 shares. Aperio Group Ltd owns 161,975 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 1,214 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.06% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 6,691 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 115,193 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership.