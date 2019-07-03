Corsair Capital Management LP Cut Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stake; Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) stake by 16.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 58,681 shares as Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 1.02%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 304,650 shares with $13.21 million value, down from 363,331 last quarter. Hd Supply Hldgs Inc now has $6.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 622,313 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 90.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 5,590 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 610 shares with $1.09 million value, down from 6,200 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $960.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased Altaba Inc stake by 30,159 shares to 52,047 valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 649 shares and now owns 4,249 shares. Willscot Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iridian Asset Mngmt Lc Ct has 4.76M shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 0.02% or 157,795 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Hbk Investments LP reported 390,652 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 204,800 shares. Morgan Stanley has 251,246 shares. Massachusetts Fin Company Ma reported 8.40 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.20 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Yhb Advsrs holds 4,800 shares. Blackrock holds 9.28M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Capital, Australia-based fund reported 95,643 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $184.31 million for 9.23 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HD Supply (HDS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HD Supply (HDS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Hedge Funds Right About Dumping HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $46 target. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of HDS in report on Friday, January 25 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 1. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, February 1. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Ncr Corp New (Put) (NYSE:NCR) stake by 33,000 shares to 287,800 valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) stake by 1.01 million shares and now owns 1.05M shares. Virtus Invt Partners Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.62 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd owns 1,600 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 901 shares. Moreover, Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,514 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crawford Counsel stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Azimuth Limited Liability Company has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,500 are held by C V Starr And. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harvest Incorporated accumulated 372 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Company accumulated 9,600 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Company reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Letko Brosseau And Associates holds 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 325 shares. Fagan Associate Inc reported 0.5% stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.