Corsair Capital Management LP Cut Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stake By $2.52 Million; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Boosted By $663,725 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 4,775 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 251,807 shares with $35.20M value, up from 247,032 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $348.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.11. About 5.51M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) stake by 16.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 58,681 shares as Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 304,650 shares with $13.21 million value, down from 363,331 last quarter. Hd Supply Hldgs Inc now has $6.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 768,776 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HDS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wolfe Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 8.68 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased Altaba Inc stake by 30,159 shares to 52,047 valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 14,909 shares and now owns 49,909 shares. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 804 were accumulated by Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Frontier Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.43% or 1.39M shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd owns 555,343 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,633 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 666,394 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 138,255 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Financial Bank And has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Hightower Lc holds 8,757 shares. Blair William & Co Il stated it has 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bokf Na has invested 0.12% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 1.23 million shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 9,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 218,150 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 168,521 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 31,436 shares.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 3,744 shares to 67,937 valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 43,219 shares and now owns 405,455 shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.