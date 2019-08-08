Corsair Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Encore Cap Group (ECPG); Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Upped Holding in Loews (L) by $851,405 as Stock Price Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 225,188 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q EPS 83c; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 232,901 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 214,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 1.16M shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Donald Smith And Com holds 498,993 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 39,428 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Nordea Ab has 203,889 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co accumulated 22,808 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,827 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 21,629 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,593 shares. 11,310 are held by Wellington Shields Management Ltd Com. Washington Trust reported 0.02% stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Pggm Invests has 0.27% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1.11 million shares. State Street Corporation owns 12.84M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. Another trade for 10,528 shares valued at $479,495 was sold by TISCH ANDREW H. TISCH JAMES S sold 10,528 shares worth $479,614.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc by 75,929 shares to 146,871 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 28,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,955 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 3.12 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase has 75,404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers owns 13,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smith Graham And Company Investment Advisors Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 340,348 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York invested in 0% or 3,232 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 12,500 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 3.11 million shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 726,736 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 77,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 327,976 shares. Corsair Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

