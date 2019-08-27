Corsair Capital Management LP Boosted By $9.14 Million Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Cut By $454,482 Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 220.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp acquired 101,535 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 147,622 shares with $13.32 million value, up from 46,087 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $122.61. About 64,841 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 6.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 10,821 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 145,051 shares with $6.16 million value, down from 155,872 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $191.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 9.96 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rivers Casino Waukegan Proposed by State’s Most Successful Casino Owners – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 31,162 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 10,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,732 shares. J Goldman & Lp has 62,818 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 138,440 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Federated Investors Pa owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 16,096 shares. Opus Cap Gp Limited Liability has 10,558 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Brant Point Ltd Com stated it has 0.51% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 275,355 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,200 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 16,231 shares. Maverick holds 116,550 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 71,137 shares to 213,707 valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 12,190 shares and now owns 39,105 shares. Madison Square Garden Co New was reduced too.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity. Lloyd Karole also bought $85,219 worth of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) on Friday, March 22.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 7,517 shares to 75,695 valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,690 shares and now owns 87,235 shares. Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 were bought by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.94% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 85,455 are owned by Cleararc Cap. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mufg Americas Holdings accumulated 1.19% or 975,975 shares. Willingdon Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 157,774 shares. Cibc Incorporated stated it has 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chase Investment Counsel has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prescott Gp Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parkside Comml Bank holds 0.53% or 37,307 shares. Salem Cap Management Inc owns 166,948 shares. Lockheed Martin Management Company reported 265,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 5.11 million shares. Altavista Wealth Inc holds 102,094 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability reported 99,950 shares. National Bank accumulated 1.99% or 3.96M shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.