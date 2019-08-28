Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Correvio Pharma Corp. 3 3.15 N/A -0.46 0.00 Tilray Inc. 52 29.93 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Correvio Pharma Corp. and Tilray Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Correvio Pharma Corp. 0.00% -180.5% -27.2% Tilray Inc. 0.00% -46.3% -18%

Liquidity

Correvio Pharma Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tilray Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Correvio Pharma Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tilray Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Correvio Pharma Corp. and Tilray Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Correvio Pharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Tilray Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Competitively Tilray Inc. has a consensus price target of $34.5, with potential upside of 26.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.6% of Correvio Pharma Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of Tilray Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Correvio Pharma Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Tilray Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51% Tilray Inc. -5.03% -17.2% -21.42% -47.32% 78.72% -42.13%

For the past year Correvio Pharma Corp. was less bearish than Tilray Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tilray Inc. beats Correvio Pharma Corp.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.