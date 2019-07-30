Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) EPS Estimated At $-0.21; Epoch Investment Partners Increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding By $369,248

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 4.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 2,098 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 50,060 shares with $8.81 million value, up from 47,962 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $125.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $196.71. About 247,421 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $21100 target. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18600 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Patten Gru has 1,607 shares. The New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Everett Harris & Com Ca reported 1.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Omers Administration reported 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,578 were accumulated by Convergence Investment Prtn Llc. Calamos Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.28% or 258,639 shares. Fiera Corp invested in 259,717 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Provident Tru, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com holds 93,225 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, East Coast Asset Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 616,203 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 428,209 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 169,472 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Pictet North America Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,160 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) stake by 333,529 shares to 975,601 valued at $17.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axos Finl Inc stake by 73,296 shares and now owns 1.43 million shares. Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) was reduced too.