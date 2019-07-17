Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Contrasting side by side

Both Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) and Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) are each other’s competitor in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Correvio Pharma Corp. 3 2.47 N/A -0.47 0.00 Harrow Health Inc. 6 4.39 N/A 0.40 14.19

In table 1 we can see Correvio Pharma Corp. and Harrow Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Correvio Pharma Corp. and Harrow Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Correvio Pharma Corp. 0.00% -162.1% -26.8% Harrow Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Correvio Pharma Corp. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Harrow Health Inc. has a 0.04 beta and it is 96.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Correvio Pharma Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Harrow Health Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Harrow Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Correvio Pharma Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Correvio Pharma Corp. and Harrow Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 25.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Correvio Pharma Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Harrow Health Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Correvio Pharma Corp. -5.17% -4.18% -18.15% -12.7% 15.79% 10.44% Harrow Health Inc. 25.71% 36.19% -7.14% 31.8% 154.22% 0.53%

For the past year Correvio Pharma Corp. was more bullish than Harrow Health Inc.

Summary

Harrow Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Correvio Pharma Corp.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.