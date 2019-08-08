Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) Analysts See $-0.21 EPS; Therapix Biosciences LTD. – American Depositary SH (TRPX) Shorts Up By 6.09%

Therapix Biosciences LTD. – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:TRPX) had an increase of 6.09% in short interest. TRPX’s SI was 200,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.09% from 188,900 shares previously. With 30,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Therapix Biosciences LTD. – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s short sellers to cover TRPX’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 64,681 shares traded. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) has declined 30.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.48% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 43.24% from last quarter’s $-0.37 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Correvio Pharma Corp.’s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 172,791 shares traded or 54.95% up from the average. Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) has declined 60.22% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.22% the S&P500.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. The company has market cap of $7.86 million. The Company’s drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome ; and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013.

