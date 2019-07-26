Corporate Office Property (OFC) Shareholder Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Increased Its Position in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by $8.04 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 100,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.58M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 3.39M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Corporate Office Property (OFC) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 23,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,020 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 175,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Corporate Office Property for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 252,270 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset invested in 0.02% or 585,240 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 34,198 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 19,425 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 27,554 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 32,143 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 84,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 158 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Com. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 163,280 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 143,536 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 130,115 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 74,867 shares. Ar Asset Management accumulated 9,100 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Llc reported 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 103,134 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,033 shares to 37,787 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

