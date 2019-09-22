Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

As REIT – Office businesses, Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust 28 5.39 N/A 0.71 39.21 Kilroy Realty Corporation 77 10.19 N/A 2.68 29.66

Demonstrates Corporate Office Properties Trust and Kilroy Realty Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Kilroy Realty Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Corporate Office Properties Trust. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Corporate Office Properties Trust has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Corporate Office Properties Trust and Kilroy Realty Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 0.00% 4.9% 2.1% Kilroy Realty Corporation 0.00% 7% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.9 beta indicates that Corporate Office Properties Trust is 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s 21.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Kilroy Realty Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 0 2.50 Kilroy Realty Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust’s downside potential is -12.16% at a $25.5 consensus target price. Competitively Kilroy Realty Corporation has a consensus target price of $82, with potential upside of 4.33%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kilroy Realty Corporation seems more appealing than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corporate Office Properties Trust and Kilroy Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Kilroy Realty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corporate Office Properties Trust 3.37% 5.24% 0.25% 13.54% -5.32% 32.76% Kilroy Realty Corporation 2.49% 7.02% 2.77% 13.37% 11.15% 26.37%

For the past year Corporate Office Properties Trust was more bullish than Kilroy Realty Corporation.

Summary

Kilroy Realty Corporation beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 8 of the 11 factors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties. Corporate Office Properties Trust was founded in 1988 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle. Kilroy Realty Corporation. was founded in 1947 and is based in Los Angeles, California.