Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019; Public Service Enterprise Group Commo (PEG) Shorts Raised By 12.79%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is expected to pay $0.28 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:OFC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current price of $28.89 translates into 0.95% yield. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 475,156 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Commo (NYSE:PEG) had an increase of 12.79% in short interest. PEG’s SI was 9.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.79% from 8.11M shares previously. With 2.20M avg volume, 4 days are for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Commo (NYSE:PEG)’s short sellers to cover PEG’s short positions. The SI to Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Commo’s float is 1.81%. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.68 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

Among 4 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Public Service Enterprise Group has $6900 highest and $6100 lowest target. $63.63’s average target is 5.23% above currents $60.47 stock price. Public Service Enterprise Group had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity. Chernick Rose M bought $159 worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 151,360 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 9,175 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.02% or 593,245 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mgmt, a Arizona-based fund reported 4,665 shares. First Natl Trust Communication has 8,627 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Personal Cap Advsrs holds 3,435 shares. Meritage Portfolio stated it has 66,607 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 4,538 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 3.28 million shares stake. Cipher Capital Lp accumulated 14,412 shares. Synovus Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 8,899 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 431,187 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 9,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old Republic has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $30.29 billion. It operates through two divisions, PSE&G and Power. It has a 21 P/E ratio. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Office Properties Trust has $2800 highest and $2300 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is -11.73% below currents $28.89 stock price. Office Properties Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $2800 target. The stock of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) earned “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 23.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $9,716 was made by KESLER STEVEN D on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Corporate Office Properties Trust shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 1.53 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 137,540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 95,000 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 80,000 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 327,158 shares. Bailard invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 60,083 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 221 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 93 shares. Axa owns 192,078 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 12.46M shares. Private Advisor Group Limited reported 22,004 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 4 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 35,039 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & has 65 shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 19.3 P/E ratio. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties.

