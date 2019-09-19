Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shareholder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Trimmed Its Stake by $4.86 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Raised Holding

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1531.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 765,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 815,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.49 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 7.07 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 187,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 874,496 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.06 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 107,447 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 19,635 shares to 175,123 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 58,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Johns Hopkins Credit Union moving HQ to Canton – Baltimore Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “COPT to Present at The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corporate Office Properties Is The ‘Black Knight’ Of The Government Checkmate – Seeking Alpha” on January 01, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Evolutionary Innovation at the Heart of Ethernet Alliance OFC 2019 Demo – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.97 million for 14.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Disappoint – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 28% Return On Equity, Is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.