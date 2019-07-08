Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) EPS Estimated At $0.51; Cortex Pharmaceuticals Has 1.48 Sentiment

Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $0.51 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. OFC’s profit would be $57.07 million giving it 13.46 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Corporate Office Properties Trust’s analysts see 2.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 216,830 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 15,779 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) has risen 8.67% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03

Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 2.84% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation for 653,520 shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 40,500 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc has 1.54% invested in the company for 558,602 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Adelante Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 224,925 shares.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.28 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.23M for 23.31 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. It has a 54.97 P/E ratio. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity. $38,475 worth of stock was sold by DENTON ROBERT L on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold Corporate Office Properties Trust shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Profund Limited Com reported 15,245 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Green Street Investors Ltd Co accumulated 101,400 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co accumulated 1.15 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 9,100 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 198,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 103,134 shares. Principal Grp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The invested in 0.01% or 179,416 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Incorporated invested in 69,670 shares. Maryland Mgmt reported 36,497 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Co accumulated 22,485 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).