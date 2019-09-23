Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Comparing side by side

Both Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) are REIT – Office companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust 28 5.39 N/A 0.71 39.21 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 34 6.76 N/A 0.06 569.35

Table 1 demonstrates Corporate Office Properties Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Corporate Office Properties Trust. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Corporate Office Properties Trust has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 0.00% 4.9% 2.1% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current beta is 0.9 and it happens to be 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 0 2.50 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust’s downside potential currently stands at -12.16% and an $25.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corporate Office Properties Trust 3.37% 5.24% 0.25% 13.54% -5.32% 32.76% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. 2.56% 5.94% 0.57% 9.19% 6.26% 21.47%

For the past year Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties. Corporate Office Properties Trust was founded in 1988 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.