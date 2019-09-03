Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Comparison side by side

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) have been rivals in the REIT – Office for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust 28 5.27 N/A 0.71 39.21 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 22 8.40 N/A 0.10 228.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Corporate Office Properties Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc. Columbia Property Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Corporate Office Properties Trust is presently more affordable than Columbia Property Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corporate Office Properties Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 0.00% 4.9% 2.1% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 2.3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Corporate Office Properties Trust is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. From a competition point of view, Columbia Property Trust Inc. has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Corporate Office Properties Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 0 2.50 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust’s average target price is $25.5, while its potential downside is -11.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corporate Office Properties Trust and Columbia Property Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 76.6%. 0.6% are Corporate Office Properties Trust’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corporate Office Properties Trust 3.37% 5.24% 0.25% 13.54% -5.32% 32.76% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 3.69% 4.83% -3.18% 1.53% -2.71% 13.33%

For the past year Corporate Office Properties Trust was more bullish than Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Columbia Property Trust Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties. Corporate Office Properties Trust was founded in 1988 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.