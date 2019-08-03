Corporate Office Properties Reit (OFC) Stock Price Rose While Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Cme Group (CME) Holding Raised by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Reit (OFC) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 214,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 545,902 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, down from 760,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 518,601 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 52.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 127,009 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.13 million, up from 83,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 11/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS IT HAS REVOKED APPROVED STATUS FOR REGISTRATION OF RUSAL ALUMINIUM BRANDS; 21/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PCT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, EASING U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canadian Metals Announces Intention to Consolidate its Shares – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 5 – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 538,599 shares to 257,468 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 55,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,870 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation owns 300 shares. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0.3% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 700,666 shares. Edgewood Ltd Llc reported 4.27% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 48,396 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Bancorp holds 0.03% or 1,743 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 30,225 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. 11,995 are owned by Capital Advisors Inc Ok. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 90,178 shares. Adirondack Company has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc accumulated 1,017 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Fund Sa reported 81,681 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has 0.52% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 697,391 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.41 million shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc holds 8,358 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 130,115 shares stake. Macquarie Grp holds 39,800 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Com has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 382,034 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 458,539 shares. Axa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 192,078 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 22,095 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 434,931 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 19,318 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP holds 174 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc stated it has 0.69% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Northern Tru owns 1.80 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “COPT seeks change to traffic plan for Patriot Ridge – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “COPT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inphi Unveils Latest Portfolio Solutions for Data Center Interconnects at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “8800 Redstone Gateway Now 100% Leased to Two Defense Contractors – Business Wire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.