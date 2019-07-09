Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Stock Rose While Adelante Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; American International Group Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Trimmed by $16.73 Million

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 257,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.83 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.29 million, down from 6.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 5.11 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 264,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 516,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10M, down from 781,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 728,937 shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OFC’s profit will be $57.08 million for 13.52 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 382,034 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 130,115 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 112,174 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma owns 2.17M shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 22,485 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 93 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 163,280 shares. The California-based Green Street Investors Limited Com has invested 1.53% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 1.69 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 75,891 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $194.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp/De (NYSE:STL) by 27,384 shares to 484,806 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hope Bancorp Inc by 28,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

